Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game

Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!

Readers can download the game right here. The announcement from the Epic Games Store can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Epic Games Store is typing 💬



Reveal the mysteries of the magic power of the words in Epistory – Typing Chronicles, FREE this week! https://t.co/HtftoaoJlW pic.twitter.com/HyZCR1kbBV — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) January 19, 2023

As the game's name implies, Epistory – Typing Chronicles centers around typing. However, that's not all players can expect in terms of gameplay, as there are puzzles to solve, enemies to fight, and powers that can be unlocked. The game also features an adaptive difficulty level, which means the game will adjust the difficulty based on the player's typing skill. The game plays out in an origami-inspired fantasy world, where players are cast in the role of a muse riding a three-tailed fox. The game even features leader boards so players can compete with others online. The game normally costs $14.99.

In addition to Epistory, Epic Games also revealed that Adios will be next week's free game. A "cinematic first-person game," Adios puts players in the role of a pig farmer. The mob has been using the main character's pigs to dispose of bodies, but the farmer decides that he needs to cut ties, and no longer allow it to happen. It definitely sounds like a compelling story, and users will get a chance to see how it all plays out for free if they can wait until January 26th! The game is currently available for $17.99.

Are you looking forward to checking out either of these free games? Which of these games are you most looking forward to playing? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!