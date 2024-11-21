Epic Games Store New Free Game Has a 91 User Review Score

Epic Games Store only has one new free game this week, down from the two free games that was offered this past week. That said, according to user reviews, the new free Epic Games Store game is a great one. The game in question has amassed nearly 20,000 user reviews on Steam since its release, and 91 percent of these reviews are positive, giving the game a “Very Positive” rating, the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam. On Steam though, the game is $13.99. On the Epic Games Store right now, it is free.

This deal is available until November 28, aka for one week and until next Thursday. After this, it will be replaced with a new free download. Once redeemed though, the game is free to keep in perpetuity for Epic Games Store users. As for an EGS account, they are free and easy to make.

As for the game, it is 2016 release Beholder from Warm Lamp Games and Alawar. Upon release, the strategy adventure game hit to a 75 on Metacritic, a respectable score, but a bit low according to the user reviews for the game. In 2018 and 2022 it got a sequel and a third game, Beholder 2 and Beholder 3, respectively. Neither of these games are free via Epic Games Store though.

“Welcome to a grim dystopian future. A totalitarian State controls every aspect of private and public life. Laws are oppressive. Surveillance is total. Privacy is dead. You are the State-installed manager of an apartment building. Your daily routine involves making the building a sweet spot for tenants, who will come and go. However, that is simply a facade that hides your real mission…”

The game’s official description continues: “Your primary task is to covertly watch your tenants and eavesdrop on their conversations. You must bug their apartments while they’re away, search their belongings for whatever can threaten the authority of the State, and profile them for your superiors. You must also report anyone capable of violating the laws or plotting subversive activities against the State to the authorities.”

Those that decide to check out Beholder now that it is a free download on the Epic Games Store should expect a game that is about six to ten hours long, depending on how much side content is engaged with. A completionist run of the game will take closer to 20 hours though.

