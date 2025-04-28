Ghost of Yotei Will Offer “the Greatest Freedom” in Any Sucker Punch Game

Last week, PlayStation revealed a lot more information about Ghost of Yotei, the follow-up to Sucker Punch’s beloved Ghost of Tsushima. A trailer released by the company offered a much deeper dive into Atsu’s quest in the game, which will have the main character going up against a group of villains known as the Yotei Six. In a new interview with Famitsu (translation via Video Games Chronicle), developer Sucker Punch Productions revealed that players will be able to challenge the Yotei Six in any order they desire. The game’s open world will also allow players a lot more choice than in past Sucker Punch titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In terms of an open-world adventure, Ghost of Yotei has the greatest freedom and biggest map of any open-world game we have ever made,” co-creative director Nate Fox told Famitsu.

the oni, one of the members of the yotei six

Ghost of Tsushima similarly featured an open-world players could explore, and the game received a lot of praise for its art direction and visuals. From everything we’ve heard so far, it sounds like Sucker Punch will be dialing things up quite a bit for Ghost of Yotei. The promise of a bigger map and more freedom should appeal to players, and it will be interesting to see if the game’s world proves enjoyable to explore. From the new trailer, the map does look visually impressive, and it seems like the game will be pushing the strength of the PS5. Hopefully that helps elevate the overall game!

In the interview, the developers went on to note the amount of effort that went into building Ghost of Yotei‘s world to create an authentic experience. Unlike Ghost of Tsushima, the follow-up takes place in Hokkaido (which was known as Ezo at the time). The game’s other co-creative director, Jason Cornell, told Famitsu that he “went to Hokkaido to research Ainu culture, and had people knowledgeable about Ainu culture introduce me to museums and folk crafts, which I incorporated into the worldview of this work.”

RELATED: Until Dawn Rotten Tomatoes Score Shows Mixed Reception to the PlayStation Adaptation

Ghost of Yotei will be released on October 2nd. That’s still a good five months away, and it’s likely we’ll see Sony use that time to offer more details, and show off more of the gameplay. While we’ve started to get a much better idea of what the game will have to offer, there are still a lot of lingering questions fans of the previous game would like to see answered ahead of launch. 2025 has a lot of big games coming to PS5, but Ghost of Yotei is shaping up to be one of the system’s biggest exclusives this year. As such, we can likely expect a lot more focus on the game in the coming weeks and months.

Do you plan on checking out Ghost of Yotei when it launches later this year? Does the promise of more freedom and a bigger map appeal to you? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!