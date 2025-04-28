Gaming

Pokemon Go Pawmi Community Day – Dates, Bonuses, & Paid Special Research Tasks

Get ready to catch a Paldean favorite during the Pokemon Go Pawmi Community Day!

Pawmi Community Day Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go fans with a soft spot for Paldean Electric-types had better start stocking up, as the powerhouse Pawmi is set to feature in a May Community Day. According to leaks, the rodent Pokemon will be able to appear Shiny, and the event comes with a Paid Special Research to grab and complete.

Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot have gained a reputation since their debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for being particularly tough Pokemon. While starting out as an Electric-type in Basic form, Pawmi’s Stage One and Two evolutions gain a dual Fighting-type that makes it a particularly tough opponent to beat. Because of this, grabbing one with good stats during Community Day is worthwhile for competitive Pokemon Go players.

While Niantic has not yet confirmed the event with an official announcement, a clear teaser dropped on the official Pokemon Go social media account, followed by event breakdowns by reputable leak account LeekDuck. Below is everything to know about the upcoming Pawmi Community Day in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Pawmi Community Day Date & Time

The Pokemon Go Pawmi Community Day will take place on May 11, 2025, from 2 PM through 5 PM local time. During the event, Pawmi will spawn at very high rates on the GPS map and be featured in special encounters for Research and other tasks.

Can Pawmi Be Caught Shiny During The Community Day?

Yes, Pawmi can appear as Shiny during encounters. The Electric-type rodent will appear as Shiny more frequently, giving players a chance to add its color variant to their teams.

All Pawmi Community Day Bonuses in Pokemon Go

Shiny Pawmi Community Day

This section will update as more information about the event becomes available. Below are all of the Bonuses currently known for the Pawmi Community Day event.

  • Increased Pawmi Spawn Rates
  • 3-Hour Incense Duration
  • 3-Hour Lure Module Duration
  • 2x Catch Candy
  • 2x Candy XL Drop Rate Odds
  • One Additional Special Trade Available For Players
  • 50% Reduction of Stardust Trading Costs

It is important to note that all of the above bonuses are only active from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, except for the additional special trade, which remains active from 1 PM to 10 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Pawmi Community Day Field Research Tasks

During the Community Day, players will have the opportunity to complete a themed Field Research Task for special rewards. Below are the tasks and possible rewards.

Catch 3 Pawmi

  • Pawmi Encounter (With Chance of Being Shiny)
  • x5 Great Balls
  • x2 Ultra Balls
  • x2 Pinap Berries
  • x500 Stardust

Additionally, Pawmi has been added as a possible encounter reward for the tasks Win a 5-Star Raid, Trade a Pokemon, and Complete a Party Challenge.

These encounter Pokemon have the chance to appear with a special Might & Mastery-themed background.

Pawmi Community Day Timed Research Tasks & Rewards

For the Pawmi Community Day, a free Timed Research will be available to complete. This Timed Research will be available from May 11, 2025, to May 18, 2025, at 10 PM Local Time. The tasks must be completed before the end of the window, or all unclaimed rewards and tasks will be lost.

Below are the tasks and rewards for the Pawmi Community Day Timed Research:

TaskReward
Catch a Pokemon1000 XP
Catch a Pokemon on 2 Different DaysPawmi Encounter (Special Background)
Catch a Pokemon on 3 Different Days1000 Stardust
Catch a Pokemon on 4 Different DaysPawmi Encounter (Special Background)
Catch a Pokemon on 5 Different Days5000 XP

Completion Rewards: Pawmi Encounter (Special Background), 5000 Stardust

Paid Pawmi Community Day Special Research Ticket Tasks & Rewards

The Pawmi Community Day Special Research Ticket will cost players 2 USD or the equivalent currency in other regions. This paid opportunity comes with plenty of goodies, but players will want to finish it during the event to prevent it from joining the backlog of Community Day Research Tasks. These can be difficult to complete once the focus Pokemon is no longer encounter-boosted.

Below are the tasks and rewards for the Pawmi Community Day Paid Special Research Ticket:

Stage 1

TaskReward
Use 25 Berries to Help Catch PokemonPawmi Encounter
Catch 25 PokemonTBD
Make 25 Great Throws50 Pawmi Candy
Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms1 Incense
Explore 1 km3 Silver Pinap Berries
Complete 5 Field Research Tasks30 Ultra Balls

Completion Rewards: Pawmi Encounter, 7500 Stardust, Raid Pass

Stage 2

TaskReward
Catch 5 PokemonPawmi Encounter
Catch 10 PokemonPawmi Encounter
Catch 15 PokemonPawmi Encounter
Catch 20 PokemonPawmi Encounter
Catch 25 PokemonPawmi Encounter
Catch 30 PokemonPawmi Encounter

Completion Rewards: Pawmi Encounter, 7500 Stardust, 30 Ultra Balls

Stage 3

TaskReward
Send 3 Gifts and add StickersPawmo Encounter
Earn 2 Hearts With Your Buddy1 Rocket Radar
Transfer 25 Pokemon5 Pawmi Candy XL
Evolve 5 Pokemon3 Rare Candy
Power Up Pokemon 20 Times1 Charged TM
Earn 15,000 XPPawmot Encounter

Completion Rewards: Pawmi Encounter, 10,000 XP, 1 Rare Candy XL

With so many Pawmi to catch Pokemon Go players will want to make sure they have plenty of Poke Balls saved for the Community Day event. It will be a great time to catch a powerful, possibly Shiny, companion.

