Pokemon Go Pawmi Community Day – Dates, Bonuses, & Paid Special Research Tasks

Pokemon Go fans with a soft spot for Paldean Electric-types had better start stocking up, as the powerhouse Pawmi is set to feature in a May Community Day. According to leaks, the rodent Pokemon will be able to appear Shiny, and the event comes with a Paid Special Research to grab and complete.

Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot have gained a reputation since their debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for being particularly tough Pokemon. While starting out as an Electric-type in Basic form, Pawmi’s Stage One and Two evolutions gain a dual Fighting-type that makes it a particularly tough opponent to beat. Because of this, grabbing one with good stats during Community Day is worthwhile for competitive Pokemon Go players.

While Niantic has not yet confirmed the event with an official announcement, a clear teaser dropped on the official Pokemon Go social media account, followed by event breakdowns by reputable leak account LeekDuck. Below is everything to know about the upcoming Pawmi Community Day in Pokemon Go.

The Pokemon Go Pawmi Community Day will take place on May 11, 2025, from 2 PM through 5 PM local time. During the event, Pawmi will spawn at very high rates on the GPS map and be featured in special encounters for Research and other tasks.

Can Pawmi Be Caught Shiny During The Community Day?

Yes, Pawmi can appear as Shiny during encounters. The Electric-type rodent will appear as Shiny more frequently, giving players a chance to add its color variant to their teams.

All Pawmi Community Day Bonuses in Pokemon Go

This section will update as more information about the event becomes available. Below are all of the Bonuses currently known for the Pawmi Community Day event.

Increased Pawmi Spawn Rates

3-Hour Incense Duration

3-Hour Lure Module Duration

2x Catch Candy

2x Candy XL Drop Rate Odds

One Additional Special Trade Available For Players

50% Reduction of Stardust Trading Costs

It is important to note that all of the above bonuses are only active from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, except for the additional special trade, which remains active from 1 PM to 10 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Pawmi Community Day Field Research Tasks

During the Community Day, players will have the opportunity to complete a themed Field Research Task for special rewards. Below are the tasks and possible rewards.

Catch 3 Pawmi

Pawmi Encounter (With Chance of Being Shiny)

x5 Great Balls

x2 Ultra Balls

x2 Pinap Berries

x500 Stardust

Additionally, Pawmi has been added as a possible encounter reward for the tasks Win a 5-Star Raid, Trade a Pokemon, and Complete a Party Challenge.

These encounter Pokemon have the chance to appear with a special Might & Mastery-themed background.

Pawmi Community Day Timed Research Tasks & Rewards

For the Pawmi Community Day, a free Timed Research will be available to complete. This Timed Research will be available from May 11, 2025, to May 18, 2025, at 10 PM Local Time. The tasks must be completed before the end of the window, or all unclaimed rewards and tasks will be lost.

Below are the tasks and rewards for the Pawmi Community Day Timed Research:

Task Reward Catch a Pokemon 1000 XP Catch a Pokemon on 2 Different Days Pawmi Encounter (Special Background) Catch a Pokemon on 3 Different Days 1000 Stardust Catch a Pokemon on 4 Different Days Pawmi Encounter (Special Background) Catch a Pokemon on 5 Different Days 5000 XP

Completion Rewards: Pawmi Encounter (Special Background), 5000 Stardust

Paid Pawmi Community Day Special Research Ticket Tasks & Rewards

The Pawmi Community Day Special Research Ticket will cost players 2 USD or the equivalent currency in other regions. This paid opportunity comes with plenty of goodies, but players will want to finish it during the event to prevent it from joining the backlog of Community Day Research Tasks. These can be difficult to complete once the focus Pokemon is no longer encounter-boosted.

Below are the tasks and rewards for the Pawmi Community Day Paid Special Research Ticket:

Stage 1

Task Reward Use 25 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon Pawmi Encounter Catch 25 Pokemon TBD Make 25 Great Throws 50 Pawmi Candy Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms 1 Incense Explore 1 km 3 Silver Pinap Berries Complete 5 Field Research Tasks 30 Ultra Balls

Completion Rewards: Pawmi Encounter, 7500 Stardust, Raid Pass

Stage 2

Task Reward Catch 5 Pokemon Pawmi Encounter Catch 10 Pokemon Pawmi Encounter Catch 15 Pokemon Pawmi Encounter Catch 20 Pokemon Pawmi Encounter Catch 25 Pokemon Pawmi Encounter Catch 30 Pokemon Pawmi Encounter

Completion Rewards: Pawmi Encounter, 7500 Stardust, 30 Ultra Balls

Stage 3

Task Reward Send 3 Gifts and add Stickers Pawmo Encounter Earn 2 Hearts With Your Buddy 1 Rocket Radar Transfer 25 Pokemon 5 Pawmi Candy XL Evolve 5 Pokemon 3 Rare Candy Power Up Pokemon 20 Times 1 Charged TM Earn 15,000 XP Pawmot Encounter

Completion Rewards: Pawmi Encounter, 10,000 XP, 1 Rare Candy XL

With so many Pawmi to catch Pokemon Go players will want to make sure they have plenty of Poke Balls saved for the Community Day event. It will be a great time to catch a powerful, possibly Shiny, companion.