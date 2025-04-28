Overwatch 3 Reportedly in the Works as a Mobile Game

Following Diablo Immortal and Warcraft Rumble, it appears the Overwatch series is the next to be heading to mobile. Reportedly, Blizzard has been searching for companies to helm an Overwatch Mobile project, internally titled Overwatch 3. Not only is Overwatch Mobile on the table, but so is a project set within the Starcraft IP. The Overwatch series has seen major criticism lately due to how Overwatch 2 has been handled and the success of Marvel Rivals. If the hero-shooter is to continue, Blizzard needs to do something big to revitalize its reputation. While a mobile game is a surprise, it would allow for the Overwatch series to reach a wider audience.

Not much is known about this Overwatch Mobile project outside of a potential Overwatch 3 title, according to MTN. Many believe it will tie into the console versions but offer a different experience, while others believe it will simply be a mobile version of the game. Nexon’s role in this project gives some implications as to what fans can expect. That said, Nexon has its hands in multiple genres.

overwatch 2 new stadium mode.

Nexon’s latest hits have been The First Berserker: Khazan, THE FINALS, Dave the Diver, and The First Descendant. Many games within the publisher’s portfolio include shooters, both first-person and third-person. An Overwatch game would fit right in with Nexon, so it is no surprise that Blizzard has gone with this studio.

It remains to be seen what the future of Overwatch looks like. Overwatch 2 is still receiving content updates, and with Blizzard exploring a mobile angle, the IP will be available on practically every platform. No timeline was given for this project, so fans will undoubtedly have to wait some time.

