God of War Fans Divided by Latest Rumor About the Next Game

God of War fans are divided by the latest rumor about what is being reported as the next God of War game from PlayStation for PS5. It has been three calendar years since the release of God of War Ragnarok. One more year and this will match the gap between 2018’s God of War reboot and GOW Ragnarok. Suffice to say, it is reasonable to expect the next God of War game is not that far away, assuming that is what developer Santa Monica Studios has been working on. And according to more than one rumor, that is exactly what it is working.

The latest rumor about the next God of War game is that it is taking players back to Ancient Greece for a smaller adventure that is similar to what Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was to Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. And it is apparently some type of prequel. The cherry on top — according to previous rumors — is that it is apparently going to release later this year, which means it will have to be revealed very soon. To this end, maybe it will be revealed at the rumored summer showcase.

That said, word of a new God of War game presumably has GOW fans lining up to buy a ticket for the hype train. But that hasn’t been the reaction, at least not on the God of War Reddit page. While many are skeptical of the rumor — despite it coming from one of the best sources in the industry — others are not thrilled by the prospect of being in Greece again.

“This literally makes no sense ‘Kratos is going back to Greece’ he literally becomes the God of War of the norse mythology and they want to rebuild it, why would he just leave,” writes one God of War fan. “It would only make sense if this is a prequel of how Kratos got from Greece to Norse.”

Another God of War fan adds: “I really hope this isn’t true and if it is I hope it’s not a prequel and it’s him going to Greece to deal with something that’s effecting the norse realms.”

Of course, balancing out these more negative reactions is plenty of excitement and speculating, however, it does seem most would prefer a sequel rather than a prequel.

All of that said, right now we don’t have anything official, just rumor and speculation. Neither PlayStation nor Santa Monica Studios have commented on any of the recent God of War rumors about both the next game and the remastered collection of older games. If this changes though, we will update the story accordingly.

