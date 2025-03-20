Epic Games Store Makes $60 Game Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game that normally would cost PC users $60 to buy. The new free Epic Games Store game comes from the year 2021, and from developer Frontier Developments, a UK studio that was founded in 1994, and who also independently published the free game in question. In 2021, the game was far from the standout release, however, for fans of the simulation genre, specifically, it was arguably the big release that year, or at least one of them.

As always, once claimed the free game is free to keep. There are no subscriptions required, just an Epic Games Store account. This means there is also nothing required to retain access to the free download. The only requirement is the window of opportunity. The free download is only available between March 20 to March 27. After this window, the free offer will be replaced with a new free offer.

That said, until March 27 all Epic Games Store users can download Jurassic World Evolution 2 for free. As the title suggests, it is the sequel to 2018’s Jurassic World Evolution, from the same developer. Meanwhile, its own sequel is currently in the works and slated to release sometime between June 2025 and May 2026.

For those interested in checking out Jurassic World Evolution 2 now that it is free, it’s apparently decent, but not great. This is at least what its Metacritic scores — which range from 74 to 81, varying platform to platform — suggest. However, the 4.8 out of 5 stars on the Epic Games Store from users who have played the game perhaps suggests these Metacritic scores are underselling the title.

Content wise, meanwhile, the game offers up to 100 hours of content for those looking to 100 percent the title. And for this upward of 100 hours of content, be prepared to clear 14 GB of space to download the game.

“Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Frontier’s ground-breaking 2018 management simulation, Jurassic World Evolution, offering an all new narrative campaign voiced by cast members from across the Jurassic World film franchise, exciting new features, four engaging game modes, and an expanded roster of awe-inspiring dinosaurs,” reads an official overview of the game, for those unfamiliar with it, from Frontier Developments.

