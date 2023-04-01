Epic Games Store Leak Reveals Next Free Game Is One of its Biggest Yet

Epic Games Store's next free game has seemingly leaked, and if the leak is accurate, it's one of the biggest free games to ever be given away by the digital PC storefront. The leak comes the way of Twitter user billbil-kun, a well-known leaker best known for leaking PS Plus free games and Epic Games Store free games. According to the leaker, the next free game set to be given away by Epic Games between April 6 and April 13 is Dying Light, or more specfically, Dying Light: Enhanced Editon, a special edition of the game that comes with extra content, including Dying Light: The Following.

Dying Light was released on January 27, 2015 by Techland, who, up until that point, was predominately known for Dead Island, and to a lesser extent, Call of Juarez. Now it's best known for Dying Light, it's most successful game to date, having sold over 20 millon copies during its eight years on the market.

"From the creators of hit titles Dead Island and Call of Juarez. Winner of over 50 industry awards and nominations. The game whose uncompromising approach to gameplay set new standards for first-person zombie games," reads an official blurb about the game. "Still supported with new content and free community events years after the release. Survive in a city beset by a zombie virus! Discover the hard choice you will have to make on your secret mission. Will loyalty to your superiors prove stronger than the will to save the survivors? The choice is yours..."

For those that don't know: Dying Light got a sequel in 2022, appropriately titled Dying Light 2. It sold five million copies in its first month, but it seems the sequel hasn't achieved the same staying power as the first game, which sold at a regular rate for many years after its release. The games reviewed simiarly, yet the first game seems to be rememberd more fondly of the two. Unfortunately, the sequel costs $59.99 on Epic Games Store, though it's possible it will go on sale once and if the first game is made free next week.

All of that said, take this leak with a grain of salt as it's just a leak, not official information. The source in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past, but the past is the past and there's no gurantee when it comes to leaks.