Epic Games Store Announces First Free Game for July

The Epic Games Store has revealed the first free game that it will be handing out to users to begin July 2024. At this point in time, Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition is free on EGS and will continue to be so until next week on July 4th at 11am ET. After that period comes to an end, though, it's now known what is next on tap on the Epic Games Store and it happens to be a title that has some direct connections to the Xbox.

Set to be available from July 4th through July 11th, The Falconeer will be the next free game on the Epic Games Store. Originally released in 2020, The Falconeer was one of the initial launch titles for the Xbox Series X/S. It also came to PC at the time and has since also been released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Normally, The Falconeer retails for $19.99, so be sure not to buy it for this price in the coming week before it becomes available for free.

When it comes to the type of game that The Falconeer is, it's an action-adventure title that sees players controlling a "warbird" to take part in aerial battles. Generally speaking, it has quite a bit in common with games like Panzer Dragoon. As a result, if that style interests you, then you'll definitely want to snag The Falconeer next week when it gets this 100% price cut.

Until then, you can learn more about The Falconeer by checking out its official trailer and synopsis below.

The Falconeer

"Soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird, explore a stunning oceanic world and engage in epic aerial dogfights, in this BAFTA-nominated air combat game from solo developer, Tomas Sala.

You take on the role of Falconeer, a powerful airborne warrior traversing a vast oceanic world torn apart by generations of poisonous decisions and dissent. Throughout multiple campaigns, you will experience life from many different perspectives and loyalties as you embark on a journey of discovery, and solve the mystery of the Ursee, its people and history.

Progress through perilous missions and side quests, wielding your lightning caster to protect ships against pirates, kraken and other threats. Dive through the deep ocean depths, soar above the clouds to do battle with giant crab cities or engage in furious dogfights against the mysterious Mancer Order that controls and regulates technology."