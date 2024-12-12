Epic Games Store First Free Mystery Game Now Available

The new Epic Games Store free game has been revealed. Unlike most weeks, this new free game comes as a complete surprise as Epic Games did not reveal it ahead of time. And this is because it is the start of its Mystery Game promotion that will run between now and the end of the year. This period will be defined with more frequent free game releases than normal, with the normal being a new free game, or sometimes free games, dropped every week on Thursday. However, the first free game in the promotion is available for the standard week like previous Epic Games Store free games before it. In other words, it is business as usual.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first Epic Games Store free mystery game is The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, which debuted back in December 2023 via PC and PS5, before coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this summer.

Developed by North Beach Games and published by Free Range Games, it is a cooperative survival action-adventure game that takes players beyond the events of the books into the the Fourth Age of Middle-earth. Upon release, it garnered very mixed critical reviews, however, user reviews are far more positive.

“The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria follows the Dwarves as they embark on a new adventure to reclaim their legendary home of Moria beneath the Misty Mountains,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Players will join forces to survive, craft, build and explore the iconic, sprawling mines. Courageous expeditioners will need to be vigilant as mysterious dangers await.”

On average, those that want to beat The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will need 35 to 45 hours with The Lord of the Rings game. However, those what want to fully complete the game will need more like 80 hours with the game.

As always with the Epic Games Store, this free game is available to download completely, no subscription needed. This is not like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass or Nintendo Switch. Anyone with an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing, can download this free game. And once downloaded, the game is free to keep. This includes playing it, the full game, as much as you want.

For more Epic Games Store coverage — including all of the latest Epic Games Store news, all of the latest rumors and leaks involving the Epic Games Store, and all of the latest Epic Games Store free games and deals — click here.