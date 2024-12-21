New Epic Games Store Mystery Game Free to Download for 24 Hours

The fourth Epic Games Store mystery free game is now available, and like the free mystery games before it, it is only available to download for 24 hours. Come this time tomorrow, December 22, it will be replaced with a new free game. Normally, the Epic Games Store refreshes every Thursday with a new free game offering. Sometimes there is more than one free game to download, but the reset is a weekly one every Thursday. During the holiday season though the reset is daily. In other words, the Epic Games Store has a new free game every day. And this will run all the way until January 2, which is when it will reset back to normal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What hasn’t changed is how it works. Once claimed, the game is free to keep. This is not a free trial or a free demo. Nor are there any subscriptions required or any other catches. This is a straightforward free download like every free game on Epic Games Store before it.

As for the new free game on the Epic Games Store, it is 2018 release TerraTech from Payload Studios. For those unfamiliar with this release, it is an open-world sandbox adventure game, and quite good according to user reviews. To this end, on Steam the PC version of the game has a 92% approval rating across over 18,000 user reviews.

“TerraTech is an open-world, sandbox adventure game, where you design and build your own creations through a mix of crafting, combat and discovery,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Design cars, tanks and planes from a huge library of blocks. Scavenge, craft and buy new parts in order to survive and become the ultimate planetary prospector.”

As you may know, the game received a follow-up back in March called TerraTech Worlds. The 2024 sequel is not free on Epic Games Store though and it is currently only in early access. And for what it is worth, while it is newer, it appears to be less popular and has more divisive reviews.

For more Epic Games Store coverage — including all of the latest news on Epic Games Store free games as well as all of the latest Epic Games Store deals — click here.