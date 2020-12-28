Epic Games Store Makes Beloved Indie Game Free for Short Period of Time

✖

It’s not the end of 2020 just yet which means the Epic Games Store is still giving out one free game each day through the end of the year. In the case of today’s free title, it just so happens to be one of the most popular indie releases of the past few years.

Night in the Woods is today’s free game on the Epic Games Store for those looking to snag it over on PC. The title first released back in 2017 and was incredibly well-received by critics when it arrived. Since that time, it has slowly continued to garner a cult following. Night in the Woods is primarily an adventure game that tells the story of a handful of quirky, animal-like characters, but it is also often praised for its soundtrack and colorful world.

Break stuff, play bass, hang out — Night in the Woods is FREE for 24 hours, starting now. Claim it today & come back tomorrow, because 15 Days of Free Games is not over yet!https://t.co/JtPu04IG8o pic.twitter.com/LZ9mySDAly — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 27, 2020

Obviously, the catch with this free release, just like all of the others that Epic is doing in the coming days, is that you don’t have long to pick Night in the Woods up. If you’d like to add the game to your own library, you have to act before tomorrow at 11:00am EDT. After this time, the game will still be available on the storefront, but you’ll have to buy it like you normally would.

Once Night in the Woods stops being free, however, another game will fill its place. While Epic Games hasn’t yet said just what will be free tomorrow, we do have a pretty good idea of what to expect. The full list of titles that are coming to EGS leaked last week and up until this point, it hasn’t proven to be false.

Of course, we’ll continue to let you know what games are free on the platform here on ComicBook.com in the coming days. If you’d like to continue following all of our coverage related to the Epic Games Store, you can do so by visiting this page.

So are you happy with Night in the Woods being today’s free game on the Epic’s marketplace? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to talk more.