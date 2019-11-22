Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Free Game

Today, Epic Games Store‘s new free game, Bad North, was made available to download, no strings attached. If you’re an Epic Games Store user, you can download the game for free, keep it, and play it as much as you want. That said, the moment Bad North went live, Epic Games Store announced the next free game: Rayman Legends, Ubisoft’s award-winning and critically-acclaimed platformer from 2013. Like Bad North, the moment the game becomes free, it’s yours to download, play, and keep.

Rayman Legends will be made available for free starting on November 29. Until November 29, Bad North will be available to download. Once it’s free, it will stay free to download until December 6. After this, it will be replaced with a new free game, and the cycle will then repeat.

“Michel Ancel, the celebrated creator of Rayman, Beyond Good & Evil, and the Raving Rabbids, returns to unleash his innovative creativity on this new entry into the Rayman franchise. When Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies discover a mysterious tent filled with captivating paintings, they are suddenly transported to a series of mythical new worlds! Join them as they run, jump, and slap their way through each world to get home, save the day, and discover the secrets of the legendary paintings!”

Rayman Legends is available for just about every modern platform you’d want to play games. Below, you can continue to read more about, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: