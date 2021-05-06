Epic Games Store Reveals This Week's Free Game

✖

It's Thursday, which means the Epic Games Store has another free digital video game for players to snag! Starting today, users can download Pine, which will be available through May 13th. Unfortunately, the game is this week's lone offering, after a few weeks of multiple free titles. As is always the case with Epic Games Store freebies, Pine only has to be claimed before the deadline expires. For those that have never claimed a free game from the store, that means that once it's been claimed, it's yours to play forever, with no strings attached, and no need to race to complete it.

The announcement from the Epic Games Store can be found embedded below.

FREE THIS WEEK: 🌲 Welcome to Albamare, a seamless open world to explore, filled to the brim with secrets, puzzles and collectibles. Claim Pine by @Twirlbound for FREE on the Epic Games Store until May 13: https://t.co/UNQLsLdzO7 pic.twitter.com/e1xW4ksWPc — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 6, 2021

In Pine, players take on the role of protagonist Hue, as he explores the open-world of Albamare. Hue is on a quest to find a home for his tribe. In Albamare, humans have not gotten to the top of the food chain, and the world is populated with intelligent creatures. Hue has multiple choices in how he interacts with different species: he can attempt to deal with them peacefully, or he can attack and try to take their resources and homes by force. There are six different biomes for players to explore throughout the game's world. Pine normally retails for $24.99.

The Epic Games Store also revealed next week's free game; from May 13th through the 20th, players can snag The Lion's Song. A narrative adventure game, The Lion's Song is split into four different chapters, with each one focusing on the struggle of a writer, an artist, a composer, or a mathematician.

For those that have been interested in either of these games, this seems like the perfect opportunity to finally give them a try! Readers can find out more about both games right here.

