Epic Games Store Reveals First Free Holiday Game

The Epic Games Store has today revealed its first new free game that it will be giving away to celebrate the holiday season. In recent years, Epic Games has gone all-out in late December and has released new free titles every single day rather than once a week, as is standard. Once again in 2021, Epic Games will be continuing this promotion and has today kicked it off by releasing a popular title that launched only a couple of years ago.

For less than 24 hours at the time of this publishing, the Epic Games Store has made Shenmue 3 free to download on its storefront. Shenmue is a series of action-adventure titles from publisher Sega, that first released in the early 2000s. This third installment, which was longed for by fans for quite some time, ended up eventually releasing in late 2019 after being first unveiled in 2015.

Shenmue III is free on Epic Games Store for today only. Another free mystery title tomorrow (the clue is cake or something) https://t.co/0xGyqk3O7R pic.twitter.com/gqKavN37cf — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 16, 2021

“In this third installment of the epic Shenmue series, Ryo seeks to solve the mystery behind the Phoenix Mirror, an artifact sought after by his father’s killer. His journey takes him to an immersive representation of rural China, brimming with activity and surrounded by beautiful landscapes,” says a description of the game via the Epic storefront. “Ryo’s adventure leads him to towns and mountain villages where he can further his training, try his hand at gambling, play arcade games, and work part-time jobs while investigating those who know truth behind the Phoenix Mirror.”

It’s worth stressing in this instance that Shenmue 3 will not be available for long on the Epic Games Store. While free titles on the platform typically are available to download or add to your library for a full week, Shenmue 3 will be disappearing tomorrow on December 17 at 11:00am EDT. Once this time arrives, we’ll then learn what the next free game is that Epic is releasing, but Shenmue itself will no longer be available to snag. As such, make sure you’re proactive and pick this up before it’s gone for good.

