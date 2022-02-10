Epic Games Store Reveals Free Survival RPG

Thursday has arrived once again, which means that it’s time for a free game from the Epic Games Store! This time around, users can snag Windbound, a survival game with a focus on sailing. The game normally retails for $19.99, but it’s free to all users through February 17th at 11 a.m. For those unfamiliar with how these free games work, they must only be claimed by that date; once the user has done just that, Windbound will be a permanent part of their library on the Epic Games Store. Basically, it can be played at your leisure!

The announcement for this week’s free game can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in claiming the game for themselves can do so right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/EpicGames/status/1491834356825874441

Originally released in 2020, Windbound puts players in the role of Kara, a warrior lost at sea and separated from her tribe. Washing up on a mysterious island with nothing to help her survive, Kara must use her wits and cunning to craft the weapons and tools needed to explore the island, and those that surround it. The survival genre isn’t for everyone, but for gamers that like having a lot of freedom to explore, this one could be worth checking out, especially at its current price point!

The Epic Games Store has also pulled back the curtain on next week’s free game, as well. Starting February 17th, users can snag Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. The critically-acclaimed title marked the video game debut of director Josef Fares, who went on to create last year’s It Takes Two, which is widely-considered one of the best games of 2021. Brothers first released back in 2013, so it’s a bit of an older pick, but for those that never had the opportunity to check out the game, this could be the perfect opportunity. It’s never too late to discover a great game!

Do you plan on checking out this week’s new free game? Have you beenhappy with the Epic Games Store’s freebies lately? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!