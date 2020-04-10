Epic Games Store Makes Pair of Games Free for Limited Time

Epic Games Store has just made two new games free for all users of the storefront. More specifically, Epic Games Store users can currently nab 2019’s Close to the Sun and 2014’s Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments for free, no strings attached. As long as you have an Epic Games Store account — which costs nothing — you can download both games for free. And this is will be the case until April 16. Once April 16 hits, the games will be replaced with two new free games: Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia.

For those that don’t know: Close to the Sun is a first-person horror game meets adventure game inspired by the likes of BioShock. Developed by Storm in a Teacup and published by Wired Productions, the game debuted last year to largely middling critical response, but it did find an audience. Meanwhile, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments hit back in 2014 via Frogwares and Focus Home Interactive. For awhile it was actually delisted from digital platforms. Only recently did this change, and now it’s free. In other words, make sure to download it because who knows, maybe it will end up delisted again.

For those that don’t know: Epic Games Store gives out free games very regularly. At the very least, it dishes out one free game each week. However, sometimes it dishes out more than this. Usually these games aren’t the newest or biggest games, but they are, at the very least, worth downloading.

CLOSE TO THE SUN

Pitch: “Deep in international waters, Tesla’s Helios stands still. An unbound utopia for scientific research, Rose Archer steps aboard in search of her sister, quickly to discover not all is as it seems. A single word covers the entrance… QUARANTINE!”

Release Year: 2019

SHERLOCK HOLMES: CRIMES AND PUNISHMENTS

Pitch: “Become the most celebrated detective of all time: Sherlock Holmes! Use your impressive talents as a detective to solve six thrilling and varied cases: murders, missing persons, spectacular thefts and numerous investigations that sometimes lead you into the realms of the fantastic.”

Release Year: 2014