Epic Games Store Makes 3 New Games Free

Epic Games Store has made not one, not two, but three new games free for a limited time. More specifically, from April 2 to April 9 the following three games will be 100% free: Hob, Gone Home, and Drawful 2. As always, there’s no strings attached to any of these games. Further, these aren’t free trials, but free, permanent downloads. As long as you’re an Epic Games Store user — which costs nothing — you can download all three games and keep them forever.

That said, make sure to download the games before April 9, because after this date, the games will return to normal price and be replaced with more free games. Epic Games Store dishes out — at least — one new game a week, sometimes more. Usually, these games are on the smaller side, but sometimes they are bigger, more notable titles. Whatever the case, they are always free.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each. Meanwhile, for more news, media, and information on all things PC gaming, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage involving the hobby by clicking right here.

Hob

Pitch: “From the team that brought you Torchlight and Torchlight II comes Hob: a vibrant, suspenseful action-adventure game set on a stunning and brutal world in disarray. As players delve into the mysteries around them, they discover a planet in peril. Can it be mended, or will the world fall further into chaos?”

Release Year: 2017

Available: April 2 – April 9

Gone Home

Pitch: June 7th, 1995. 1:15 AM. You arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty. Something’s not right. Where is everyone? And what’s happened here? Unravel the mystery for yourself in Gone Home.

Release Year: 2013

Available: April 2 – April 9

Drawful 2

Pitch: “The team behind the hit party games Fibbage, Quiplash, and YOU DON’T KNOW JACK presents Drawful 2, the game of terrible drawings and hilariously wrong answers!”

Release Year: 2016

Available: April 2 – April 9