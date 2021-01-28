Epic Games Store Stats Reveal How Many Free Games Were Claimed in 2020

✖

Epic Games publishes some stats pertaining to its Epic Games Store this week to reveal, among other things, how many times its users downloaded free games throughout 2020. The game giveaways amounted to nearly 750 million free games claimed last year which shows that, despite what the naysayers in replies to Epic Games’ tweets said about the weekly free games, people did, in fact, want to download them pretty often.

The stats from the Epic Games Store for 2020 were shared in a blog post on the Epic Games site where the company created a lengthy infographic highlighting the digital storefront’s biggest achievements. While a specific number of free games redeemed wasn’t given, it was listed as “749M+ free games claimed” which may as well be 750 million given how close it is. A total of 103 different games were given away for free throughout the year which means there were plenty more users redeeming those offers than there were games to give away.

It's 2021 and that means:

✔️ More Games

✔️ More Options

✔️ More Fun

and...🤔🛒❓ Read all about it in our blog: https://t.co/usRTKdjU8E — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) January 28, 2021

For deal-minded people who want to know how much they saved, Epic Games said the giveaways amounted to a total of $2,407 in value. It was also shown that, according to OpenCritic, the free games carried an average rating of 77% across all the titles given away for free which means that the games were largely favorable by those who played them whether through the Epic Games Store or otherwise.

Epic Games has already kicked off this year’s game giveaways with some titles available for free in 2021 and more to come afterwards. The company said it plans to “rapidly expand” its catalog of games through changes that’ll be discussed soon.

“We're making strides to offer more titles on the store by onboarding more developers and introducing their titles to the Epic Games ecosystem,” Epic Games said. “The Epic Games Store grew from 190 games in 2019 to 471 in 2020. We released 103 weekly free games which were a big part of the titles that made their way to the store. In 2021, we’re going to rapidly expand the catalog of new titles available on the Epic Games Store even further by providing developers with self-publishing tools for the EGS Platform and we’ll be releasing details on those specific plans soon.”

Epic Games’ free titles are usually available for a week before being replaced with another giveaway, so keep an eye out on the weekly selection throughout the rest of the year to see what’s available and when.