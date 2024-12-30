Epic Games Store’s New Free Game Just Released Two Months Ago

Epic Games has revealed and released the new Epic Games Store free game for December 30. The free game download is for a game that was only released two months ago, making this giveaway more notable than some other recent free games with Epic Games Store.

Not only is the free Epic Games Store game fairly new but it has been fairly well received. This is evident by its 77 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, the Steam version — the same version available on Epic Games Store — has “Very Positive” reviews. This is thanks to 87 percent of user reviews rating the game positively.

The game in question is Redacted from Striking Distance Studios, the studio best known for its debut release, 2022’s The Callisto Protocol. Those interested in checking it out now that it is free on Epic Games Store — normally it costs $24.99 — should be prepared to sink at least three hours into the game to beat it. To 100% complete it, however, will take closer to 20 hours.

“Black Iron, a state-of-the-art penitentiary located on Jupiter’s icy moon Callisto, is overrun with hordes of infected inmates. As a modest prison guard your job is simple – get to the last escape pod and get out alive! Fight through dozens of unique enemies and challenging environmental hazards as you battle your way out of the prison,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “But you aren’t the only survivor looking to escape. Your rivals – a deranged custodian, a violent gangster, a maniacal lunch lady, and more – can’t wait to step over your corpse and save themselves. Only one of you can make it off the moon – make sure it’s you!”

As always with Epic Games Store, this is a full free game download. This is not a free trial or a free demo, nor is the free download locked behind any type of subscription. Obviously, an Epic Games Store account is needed, but an Epic Games Store account is free.

Normally, Epic Games Store free game drops are weekly, happening every Thursday at 10 AM EST. For the holiday season though — until January 2 — the free game drops are daily, happening at the same time.

For more Epic Games Store coverage — including all of the latest on Epic Games Store free games as well as all of the other latest Epic Games Store news and deals — click here.