Epic Games Store Makes Popular Co-Op Game Free

2021 hasn’t come to an end just yet, which means that the Epic Game Store is still giving out new free titles each day. While the past few days have seen Epic give out major AAA releases such as Prey and Control for no cost whatsoever, today’s latest free game on the platform might be a bit lesser-known. That being said, for those that are looking to enjoy a new game with a friend, this latest offering is just for you.

Moving Out is the newest free game that has come to the Epic Games Store and is available until tomorrow morning. Unlike some other titles that have been free in recent weeks, today also marks the first time that Moving Out has released on the Epic Games Store, which makes this launch a bit more special. The game, which is published by Team17, is centered around co-op gameplay where players must work together to move furniture through specific environments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1475859083903205381

“Are you ready for an exciting career in furniture? As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the busy town of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the biggest moving company, but there’s no task too dangerous or strange for this busy team of go-getters,” says an official description of Moving Out. “Enjoy the story mode solo as an independent contractor or team up with some friends. Up to four players can cozy up on the couch to argue over the best way to move a couch. Test your skills and your friendship!”

Per usual, Moving Out will only be available to add to your own game library on the Epic Games Store until December 29 at 11:00am EDT. Once that time comes to pass, the title will then end up retailing for $24.99.

How do you feel about Moving Out being the latest free title on the Epic Games Store? And what has been your favorite freebie so far this year? Let me know down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.