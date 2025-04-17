New York Times Connections Answers for April 17th

Getting stumped by today’s Connections? Well, we at ComicBook got you covered, as we have all of the correct answers and categories, alongside a few hints and tips, for today, April 17th’s Connections from The New York Times. Challenge and versatility are key in the category-based game, matching that of Wordle and Strands, as well as other titles NYT provides. With today’s puzzle, the categories may be the trickiest to get, but nothing over the top to solve. In any case, we have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are new to the game, The New York Times’ Connections gives you 16 different words, and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from colors in ROYGBIV or Katy Perry songs to Mario Kart items or words one letter off of being an anagram. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connection is definitely a fun one to solve.

With today’s Connections, the words are a touch on the simpler side, unlike yesterday. Still, something to keep in mind for future puzzles is that many of the words have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. Regardless, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Case, Mantle, Sauce, Core, Crust, Forty, Trunk, Trout, Torso, Young, Six-Pack, Cheese, Toppings, Bonds, Midriff, and Growler.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Say it with your chest (literally)

Green: What goes into a late-night favorite

Blue: Comes in a can (and more)

Purple: These people hit it right out of the ballpark

If you want to know the correct themes for April 17th’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Central Section of the Body

Green: Components of a Pizza

Blue: Units of Beer

Purple: Baseball Greats

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are today’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Core, Midriff, Torso, Trunk

Green: Case, Forty, Growler, Six-Pack

Blue: Cheese, Crust, Sauce, Toppings

Purple: Bonds, Mantle, Trout, Young

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.