New York Times Strands Answers for April 17th

Looking for the answers for today’s Strands? We at ComicBook have played it and have just about everything you need to solve April 17th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct words and Spangram to a couple of hints and tips to aid you in your puzzling. Despite the impact of Connections and Wordle, there aren’t many like Strands that brings the fun of word search every day like it has since 2023. Today’s theme, “THE movies”, is one for the cinephiles but one you may be able to figure out, with a bit of help, or course. In that sense, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s new puzzle.

In The New York Times’ Strands’, you are tasked with finding words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like Mario Party or shoe brands. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Mario Party, potential words could be characters in the Mario series like Luigi or Donkey Kong.

Today’s Strands theme is “THE movies”.

In regards to today, April 17th’s puzzle, we have a pretty on-the-nose theme, though figuring out everything about it is the tough part, unlike yesterday’s. The theme for today’s Strands is “THE movies”. As you may have noticed, the capitalization of ‘the’ does hint at the true meaning behind the puzzle. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is what the movies are called by.

When you are trying to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Titles.

While it is a vague Spangram, it does make it clear that it’s referring to movie titles with the word “The” in it. If you want to know all the correct answers in April 17th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Godfather

Ring

Graduate

Titles

Aviator

Goonies

Shining

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!