PS4 Game Removed From PlayStation Store Without Warning

A PS4 game has been removed from the PlayStation Store without any warning from its publisher Rebellion Developments nor any word from Sony. This means, consequently, PlayStation fans have no option but to hunt down a physical copy of the 2014 game, 11 years after its release, if they wish to buy and own a copy of the PS4 game. The delisting from the PS Store follows the game’s equally abrupt and mysterious Xbox One delisting from 2023.

For those that don’t recognize the name Rebellion Developments, they just released Atomfall last month, one of 2025’s surprise hits. That said, they are best known — and traditionally known — for the Sniper Elite series. Since its inception in 2005, there have been 12 total Sniper Elite games, with the most recent, Sniper Elite: Resistance, releasing back in January. The 20 year old series just became a little more complicated to completely own for PlayStation fans though because Sniper Elite III is no longer on the PlayStation Store. And just like the Xbox One delisting, it is unclear why this is.

What was odd was that at the time of the Xbox One delisting, Rebellion Developments acknowledged the delisting and said it was looking to rectify the problem. And then nothing ever came of this. Two years later, it has now been delisted from another digital storefront. This time, at least so far, Rebellion Developments has not commented on the PlayStation Store delisting. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

Developed and published by UK studio Rebellion Developments, Sniper Elite 3 is a tactical third-person shooter with stealth elements, just like other games in the series. Released in 2014, it is notably the sequel to 2012’s Sniper Elite V2 and the predecessor to 2017’s Sniper Elite 4. Upon release, it garnered Metacritic scores varying platform to platform, ranging from scores in the 60s to the 70s.

“Observe. Plan. Execute. Adapt. The latest chapter in the award-winning series, Sniper Elite 3 takes players to the unforgiving yet exotic terrain of North Africa in a savage conflict against Germany’s infamous Afrika Korps,” reads an official description of the game for those interested in knowing more. Stalk your targets through the twisting canyons, lush oases and ancient cities of the Western Desert in the deadly rush to sabotage a Nazi super-weapons programme that could end Allied resistance for good. Use stealth, planning and execution to hunt your targets – whether human or machine. From signature long distance kills, to melee takedowns, distractions and explosive traps, you are as deadly up close as you are from afar. It must end here. You are the turning point. Because one bullet can change history…”

