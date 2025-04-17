A new God of War update is promising news for fans, or at least fans of 2018’s God of War reboot and its 2022 follow-up, God of War Raganrok. It remains to be seen what is next for God of War and Kratos, but the expectation is another setting change. Whether this setting change will bring players back to ancient Greece or bring players to the long-rumored ancient Egypt or something entirely different, remains to be seen. The latest rumors have suggested it will be the former, complete with a younger Kratos.

Whatever is next for the series, Bear McCreary is on board to be on board. For those that don’t recognize this name, he is the composer of 2018’s God of War and 2022’s God of War Raganrok. Before this, he never worked on the series, but many GOW fans would agree his work is instrumental to the newer games, both of which boast some of the best video game music of their respective release years.

This is more than just good news because McCreary is one of the more talented composers in the industry, but because it is important for the series to have an audio consistency across the games, even if they are different sagas, set in different settings. In order to create a proper cohesion, this is a must.

The new God of War games are great, as are the older God of War games, but there is a disconnect between them. There are multiple differences contributing to this, and the lack of consistency when it comes to music is certainly one of these contributors.

Even if the setting of the next God of War game is completely different, like ancient Egypt, there should be consistencies in the soundtrack that connect it to the nordic games.

All of that said, we are getting ahead of ourselves because while McCreary expressed that he would be game to return and work on the next game, there is no guarantee this will happen or that Santa Monica Studio would even be interested. In fact, some may suggest the fact he has — seemingly — not been contacted yet means he’s not working on the next GOW game because surely Santa Monica Studio is in the thick of that game’s development already.

“If there’s anything else that needs music moving forward, they’ve got my number,” said McCreary while speaking to VGC. “Everybody’s got my number, I’m here. I’m really proud of what I did.”

Whether Santa Monica Studio will bring back McCreary for the next God of War game remains to be seen, but it is, at the very least, promising news that the composer is open to working on the series more. Considering he’s been working on it since 2016 it would be easy to imagine him feeling done with the PlayStation series.

Since God of War Ragnarok, the only game released that McCreary has worked on is 2023’s Forspoken, which was one of 2023’s bigger flops, however, it wasn’t because of its score. While its music wasn’t the best or most memorable, it is certainly did not contribute to its substantial underperformance.

