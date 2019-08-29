Epic Games Store Reveals Two New Free Games

Today, Epic Games revealed the next two games that will be available to download for free. More specifically, it has revealed that from September 5 to September 12, Epic Game Store users will be able to download both Abzu and The End is Nigh for free. No strings attached. In the meanwhile, while you wait for September 5, you can download two critically-acclaimed indie gems right now: Celeste and Inside.

For those that don’t know: Abzu is a serene underwater adventure game that released back in 2016 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC and via developer Giant Squid Games and publisher 505 Games. Upon launch, it was well-received, though some criticized it for being a bit too evocative of titles like Journey. It has since come to Nintendo Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, The End is Nigh is a difficult platformer from Super Meat Boy and The Binding of Isaac developer Edward McMillen. A spiritual successor to the former, the game released in 2017 and is currently available on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about each title:

Abzu:

“Immerse yourself in a vibrant ocean world full of mystery and bursting with color and life. Perform fluid acrobatics as the Diver using graceful swimming controls. Discover hundreds of unique species based on real creatures and form a powerful connection with the abundant sea life. Interact with schools of thousands of fish that procedurally respond to you, each other, and predators. Linger in epic seascapes and explore aquatic ecosystems modeled with unprecedented detail. Descend into the heart of the ocean where ancient secrets lie forgotten. But beware, dangers lurk in the depths. “ABZÛ” is from the oldest mythologies; AB, meaning water, and ZÛ, meaning to know. ABZÛ is the ocean of wisdom.”

The End Is Nigh:

“The End Is Nigh is a sprawling adventure platformer where the player takes control over Ash, one of few ‘things’ that have “survived” the ‘end of the world.’ Follow Ash as he flops his way through a future of pain and suffering. Feel his stress levels rise as you throw him into an endless swarm of decaying, mutant animal-like creatures and help aid his final epic quest… to simply make a friend (out of pieces of people he finds along his journey).