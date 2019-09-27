Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Free Game

Epic Games Store has revealed its next free game it will be giving away for free. That’s right, free. No strings attached. All you need is an Epic Games Store account, and bam, it’s your to keep, forever. What’s the game? Minit from Devolver Digital, a unique and strange game played sixty seconds at a time. No, really. The game will be available for free starting on October 3, and remain free until October 10. After this, it will return to normal price, and be replaced with new free games, because, as you may know, Epic Games Store gives away free games every month as an incentive to jump ship from Steam, or, at the very least, use both storefronts equally.

For those that don’t know: Minit released back in April 2018. It’s currently available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And, for the moment, and depending on the platform, it sits anywhere between a 74 and 81 on Metacritic. Upon launch, most critics agreed the game is unique and it’s minute-long mechanic is interesting, however, some criticized the title for being too simple and repetitive.

“Minit is a peculiar little adventure played sixty seconds at a time,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game from Devolver Digital. “Journey outside the comfort of your home to help unusual folk, uncover countless secrets, and overcome dangerous foes, all in hopes of lifting a rather unfortunate curse that ends each day after just one minute.”

As you could probably deduce from the trailer, running this game on your PC (there’s no Mac or Linux support) is quite easy. But in case you’re worried, here are the minimum specifications:

OS – Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 x86/x64

Processor – Intel Pentium D 830 (2* 3000) or equivalent / AMD Athlon 64 4000+ (2600) or equivalent

Memory – 1 GB RAM

Graphics – GeForce 7600 GS (256 MB) / Radeon HD 2400 PRO (256 MB)

Storage – 200 MB available space

Meanwhile, here are all the languages the game supports: English, French, German, Spanish – Spain, Italian, Polish, Portuguese – Brazil, Russian, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be picking this one up as a free download next month?