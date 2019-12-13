Epic Games Store Is Giving Away Two Free Games for a Limited Time

The Epic Games Store has revealed its next pair of free games: The Wolf Among Us and The Escapists. And as always, there’s no strings attached. If you’re an Epic Games Store user — which doesn’t require anything but an account — then you can play both games for free right now. That said, make sure to add the the games to your library soon, because they will only be available to nag until December 19. Once you download the games, they are yours to keep, but if you don’t download them before December, they will return to regular price.

For those that don’t know: The Wolf Among Us is an episodic adventure game that hit back in 2013 and 2014. Upon release, it reviewed well, and garnered a hardcore cult-following. Meanwhile, The Escapists hit back in 2015 and also as received well and managed to develop a following.

Below, you can read more about each game:

The Wolf Among Us: “From the acclaimed Telltale Games comes a gritty, violent and mature thriller based on the award-winning Fables comic books (DC Comics/Vertigo). As Bigby Wolf – THE big bad wolf – you will discover that a brutal, bloody murder is just a taste of things to come in a game series where your every decision can have enormous consequences. An evolution of Telltale’s ground-breaking choice and consequence game mechanics will ensure the player learns that even as Bigby Wolf, Sheriff of Fabletown, life in the big bad city is bloody, terrifying and dangerous.”

The Escapists: “Scheme. Sneak. Succeed. You’ve landed yourself in prison again, and your only chance is to engineer an escape by any means necessary. How you do it is up to you! Why not cause a prison riot? Or dig a tunnel right under the walls of the prison? Or even steal a guard uniform to blend in with your captors? The Escapists is a unique prison sandbox experience with lots of items to craft and combine in your daring quest for freedom. Life in prison will keep you on your toes with the strict rules that you’ll have to break. The guards are out to stop any escape attempts, so you’ll have to avoid suspicious behaviour by attending roll calls, working a prison job and hiding your stolen craftables. Escaping is what you do best, and you’ll have to prove your skills in a variety of challenging prisons from across the world.

Become an Escapist now!”

In other recent and related news, last night at The Game Awards, The Wolf Among Us 2 was revived and revealed. There’s no word on when it will release, but it’s back in development after being previously cancelled when Telltale Games shuttered last year.