Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Pair of Free Games

Today, Epic Games Store revealed its next pair of free games: SOMA and Costume Quest, which will be available to download for free starting on October 31, and running all the way until November 7. As always, there’s no strings attached. If you’re an Epic Games Store user, then you can download the games free of charge and keep them as long as you have an account.

For those that don’t know: SOMA is a sci-fi horror game that released back in 2015, and in my opinion, it’s one of the best horror games of the generation. Most horror games have terrible stories, but not SOMA, which puts an original and interesting narrative front and center. Meanwhile, Costume Quest hit back in 2011, and like SOMA, it’s a great game to play for Halloween, but unlike SOMA, not because it’s scary, but because it’s literally Halloween themed. Below, you can read more about each game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SOMA: “SOMA is a sci-fi horror game from Frictional Games, the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. It is an unsettling story about identity, consciousness, and what it means to be human.

“The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and we’re going to have to make some tough decisions. What can be done? What makes sense? What is left to fight for Enter the world of SOMA and face horrors buried deep beneath the ocean waves. Delve through locked terminals and secret documents to uncover the truth behind the chaos. Seek out the last remaining inhabitants and take part in the events that will ultimately shape the fate of the station. But be careful, danger lurks in every corner: corrupted humans, twisted creatures, insane robots, and even an inscrutable omnipresent A.I. You will need to figure out how to deal with each one of them. Just remember there’s no fighting back, either you outsmart your enemies or you get ready to run.”

Costume Quest: “Costume Quest is a Halloween adventure from Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions. In this charming role-playing game, choose your hero and trick-or-treat through three beautiful environments full of Double Fine humor and story. Complete quests, build your party, and collect costumes along the way that allow you to transform into powerful champions and take down the evil Repugians. This heroic holiday tale will capture the imaginations of kids and kids-at-heart.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on @Twitter Tyler_Fischer_ to let me know over there or to just talk about all things gaming.