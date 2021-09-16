Epic Games Store Has 2 Free Games This Week

For Epic Games Store users, Thursday is the best day of the week, because it means free games. This week continues that wonderful trend, with two free options for users to snag: Speed Brawl and Tharsis. The two games are live now, and users can claim them through September 23rd, when they’ll go back to their original pricing. As is always the case, users must only claim the games by that date; once they’ve done so, the games will remain a permanent part of the user’s library, so there’s no need to rush to complete either title.

The Epic Games Store’s Tweet announcing the free games can be found below, and readers can claim the games right here.

Want to be in control of humanity’s first mission to Mars?



What about participating in an elite sport where only the bravest, fastest and the most worthy warriors could wage a petty war?🧐



For players looking for something fast-paced, Speed Brawl might be the perfect game. A 2D brawler with a focus on fast, Speed Brawl features six playable characters with local and online co-op. Players can even customize the characters with a number of upgrades. The game normally retails for $19.99. Tharsis‘ pace is a little bit slower, but no less intense. The turn-based strategy game follows a crew on humanity’s first trip to Mars. Unfortunately, a micrometeoroid storm has damaged the ship, killing two crew members. Now, players must roll the dice to help guide the remaining crew to safety and stave off danger. With food supply low, the crew might even be forced to resort to cannibalism to make it! The game normally retails for $14.99.

Unless something changes, next week will see just one new game offered on the Epic Games Store: The Escapists! Available free from September 23rd through the 30th, the game puts players in the role of an inmate trying to make their way out of prison. There are many different possible ways out, but if players aren’t careful, they might alert the guards! Epic Games Store users that have been on the fence about trying the game might want to wait until next week!

