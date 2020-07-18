Epic Games Store Reveals More Free Games Coming Soon

Epic Games Store has revealed next week's free PC games all users of the digital storefront can look forward to downloading and adding to their library. Once Thursday arrives, the storefront's current offering, Torchlight II, will return to its normal price and be replaced with two new free games, which will be available until the following Thursday, July 30. And after July 30, they will be replaced with new free games and the cycle will continue.

As always, there are no strings attached. Unlike some other services, like Games With Gold and PlayStation Plus, there's no barrier to entry to downloading these freebies other than having an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. And once downloaded, both games are yours forever as long as you maintain the account which you downloaded them with.

As for the games, one is Tacoma, one of 2017's hidden gems from developer Fullbright, the team that made a name for itself with Gone Home. Meanwhile, the other is Next Up Hero, less popular and critically-acclaimed than Tacoma, but a great pick up for fans of dungeon crawlers.

Below, you can check out and read more about both free games: