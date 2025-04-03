Epic Games Store Has 86-Rated RPG for Free

The Epic Games Store on PC has a new free game, replacing its previous offer, which gave PC users two free games. As always, once claimed the game is free to keep, perpetually. There is no subscription required to download the game nor keep it. All that PC users interested in the offer need is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing.

This week’s free Epic Games Store free game is a fitting one because one of last week’s free Epic Games Store games was Cat Quest. This week, this has been followed up by Cat Quest II. Unfortunately, next week’s free Epic Games Store games have been announced, and the trifecta will not be completed. Cat Quest III exists, after releasing in 2024, but it is not next week’s free Epic Games Store game.

Developed by The Gentlebros and published by Kepler Interactive, Cat Quest is an action-RPG just like its predecessor, which released in 2017. And according to reviews, it is pretty good. On Metacritic, depending on the platform, its scores range from 80 to 86. Meanwhile, its user review score on Epic Games Store is 4.7 stars out 5. And then on Steam, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating a game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to a 95 percent approval rating across 5,084 user reviews.

“Cat Quest II is a 2D open-world action-RPG set in a fantasy realm of cats and dogs,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Under threat from a continuing war between the cats of Felingard and the advancing dogs of the Lupus Empire, Cat Quest II tells the tail of two kings, brought together against their will, on a journey of paw-some discovery to reclaim their thrones. Play as both a cat and dog as you explore their kingdoms solo or with a friend! Quest in a world filled with magic, curious monsters, and go on a catventure like never before!”

Play video

Those that decide to check out this free PC game should expect about 7 to 12 hours, with the variance factoring in playstyle, completion rate, and skill level.

