Epic Games Store Updated With $45 Worth of Free Games

Epic Games Store has been updated with new free games, and this week there are two free PC games that combine for a value of $45. As always with Epic Games Store though, there is only a limited window of opportunity. More specifically, these PC games are only free on Epic Games Store until August 14. After this, they will be replaced with a new free offer. If this sounds familiar, this is because this is how it works every week on Epic Games Store. Every Thursday, there is at least one new free game, sometimes more, and then the following Thursday the cycle repeats.

One of the two new free PC games on Epic Games Store is Road Redemption from developers Redemption Road and Pixel Dash Studios, and publisher Tripwire Presents. For those unfamiliar with this PC game, it is an action meets racing game that was released in 2019. And PC users received it pretty well when it came out, as evident by its 82% approval rating after more than 10,000 user reviews on Steam. Normally, PC users have to fork over $19.99 to download the game.

“Road Redemption is an action racing game where you lead your motorcycle gang on an epic journey across the country in a brutal driving combat adventure, taking heavy inspiration from series such as Road Rash and Motorstorm,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Earn money by completing races, assassinations, robberies, and other challenges in your path. As you collect loot, you’ll upgrade your character, your bike, and your weapons.”

The other new free Epic Games Store game is 112 Operator from developer Jutsu Games and publisher Games Operators. This simulation meets strategy game was released in 2020, and just like Road Redemption it was received warmly by PC gamers at release. This is evident by its 89 percent approval rating after more than 5,000 user reviews on Steam. Normally, PC users have to spend $24.99 to download the game.

“112 Operator allows you to manage emergency services in any city in the world,” reads an official description of the game. “Dispatch units, take calls and face situations caused by weather, traffic or changing seasons. Help the city survive escalating events like riots, organized crime, terrorist attacks, cataclysms, natural disasters and many more!”

