New Steam Game Released Today Is Free for First 24 Hours Only

A new Steam game just released today, August 7, is free, but only for the first 24 hours of its existence. Come August 8, the PC game will revert back to its normal price. Those on Steam Deck looking to take advantage of this new free Steam game may find that it doesn’t work on the Valve handheld. We don’t know because its Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.” That said, it is free for Steam Deck users to find out, so there is not much to lose. And once claimed, Steam and Steam Deck users can keep the PC game for free, forever, as a permanent addition to their Steam libraries.

The new free Steam game in question is called Guntouchables from developer Game Swing and publisher Ghost Ship Publishing. The pair pitch the new free PC game as an action game meets doomsday roguelite with online co-op for one to four players. In other words, it can be played with others, though not locally, only via online. Alternatively, it can also be played as a single-player and solo experience.

Due to the fact the PC game just released on Steam today, there are no user reviews shedding lights on its quality. Likewise, there is no data that reveals how much content the game has. Given it normally only costs $5 on Steam though suggests it is a humble amount of content with a humble amount of production involved.

“The entire world has fallen and the surface has been overrun by a hostile and aggressively-evolving horde of mutants,” reads an official description of the new free Steam game. “Well, not entirely. A motley group of persevering preppers are seizing their moment of glory and holding out against the abominable threat lurking right outside the perimeter of their makeshift establishment.

The free game’s official synopsis continues: “Guntouchables is a 1-4 player co-op roguelike doomsday shooter where every second counts. Impeccable teamwork and wise decision-making will be key to beat the overwhelming odds when facing the ever-changing enemies of the wasteland.”

For those unfamiliar with the developer Game Swing, meanwhile, it previously put out Ubisoft game Oddballers in 2024 and Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure in 2016. In other words, this new free Steam game is its junior release.

For more Steam coverage and general gaming coverage as well — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam sales and deals, and all of the latest Steam free games — click here.