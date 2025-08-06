One of the Best Capcom Games of All Time Is Currently Free

Today, August 6, one of the best Capcom games of all time is available for free. The new free giveaway comes the way of Lenovo, who has teamed up with Capcom to give away free copies of a game from its back catalog, and more specifically, that it released back in 2014. To take advantage of the giveaway, Capcom fans interested will need to create a Legion Gaming Community account, and then head Lenovo’s DROPS page, where keys will be given out.

According Lenovo, there is no time limit on this giveaway, which begins today, however, there are a limited numbers of keys that are “likely run out.” How many keys are up for grabs exactly, has not been disclosed. Meanwhile, those on console will be disappointed to know keys will be limited to Steam. That said, those that win a key will redeem said key here.

As for the Capcom game in question, it is 2014 release Ultra Street Fighter IV, which, for those that do not know, a major update to 2008’s Street Fighter IV. The fourth mainline installment in the fighting gaming series is not just considered one of the best Capcom games of all time, but among the greatest games of all time, and certainly among the best fighting games of all time. To this end, it has a 94 on Metacritic and has sold over 9 million copies.

Ultra Street Fighter IV, specifically, introduced a plethora of content to the fighting game six years later, including six new stages and five new characters, making it the definitive version of the classic fighting game, which turns 17 years old this year.

“Everything that made the legendary Street Fighter II a hit in the arcades, living rooms and dormitories across the globe has been brought back in Street Fighter IV,” reads an official description of the classic fighting game. “Players can play their favorite classic characters, such as Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and Guile, along with new characters, including Crimson Viper, Abel, El Fuerte, and Rufus. Characters and environments are rendered in stylized 3D, while the game is played in the classic Street Fighter 2D perspective with additional 3D camera flourishes. Six-button controls for the game return, with a host of new special moves and features integrated into the gameplay system. Street Fighter IV brings a brand new fighting game to fans the world over.”

How quickly keys will vanish, we do not know, but similar giveaways from Lenovo in the past have always run dry, and it typically happens quite quickly. And once they are gone, there’s never a second wave.

