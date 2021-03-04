Epic Games Store Reveals New Free Title for Coming Week

✖

It's Thursday morning, so you know what that means. Epic Games has today announced the latest title that will be available for free on its storefront in one week. And this time around, the game that is joining the service is one of the most popular strategy titles that has released within the past few years.

Slated to go up for free next week on March 11, Paradox Interactive's Surviving Mars will soon be hitting the storefront. The strategy title first released back in 2018 and has continued to be supported since that time with a ton of new content. Much as the name suggests, the game takes place on Mars and has players working to build a livable civilization on the red planet. As normal, Surviving Mars will be free for a week until March 18.

Prior to that time, this week's free title has actually gone live within the past hour. Wargame: Red Dragon is available to add to your own Epic library from now through next week on March 11. Much like Surviving Mars, the game is also within the strategy genre. If you're a fan of this style of game, there's a whole lot to be happy about with EGS right now.

Of course, per usual with these free offerings, keep in mind that if you don't add either to your library within this set period of time, the only way you'll then be able to get each afterward is by paying for them as normal. And even if you don't want to download either game to your PC, you can add both to your library right now to ensure that you have them in perpetuity.

So what do you think about the addition of Surviving Mars to the Epic Games Store? Will you be picking it up next week for yourself? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.