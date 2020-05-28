Epic Games Store Makes New Game That Released Today Free for a Year

✖

Epic Games Store has made a brand new game that just released today free for a year, because why not. That's right, in addition to making Borderlands: The Handsome Collection free to all Epic Games Store users, Epic Games has now also made Devolver Digital's latest release completely free to own. More specifically, it's made Sludge Life completely free for up to one year. This means that you have 365 days to download the game before it returns to its normal price of $15 on May 28, 2021.

Developed by Terri Vellmann & Doseone, Sludge Life is a first-person, vandalism-centric open-world game that takes place on a polluted island full of cranky idiots and a vibe so thick you can taste it. In it, you play as an upcoming tagger named Ghost, who is set on staking their claim amongst the island's graffiti elite. To achieve this, you will need to traverse a "corporately branded landscape, chat up other taggers, and discover secrets and idiots along the way."

"Will you become the king of the island and tag every open inch, infiltrate sludge-pumping corporation GLUG to find a way out, or just take it all down in flames with you," adds an official pitch of the game.

In addition to PC, Sludge Life is in development for Nintendo Switch, but there's no word of when this version of the game will hit. Meanwhile, if you were looking for a Steam copy of the title, you're not going to find one. This appears to be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Below, you can read more about Sludge Life, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features, as well peep the game's latest trailer:

Experience the thrills of vandalism from the safety of your computer.

Curiosity and free will are your only motivators - roll as you please.

Find and download apps to your laptop and waste your life away playing a game in a game.

Smoke Ciggy Cigs brand cigarettes. * Take photos of exotic fauna and ambivalent NPCs.

Dedicated fart button.

A huge baby, community basketball court, and a cat with two buttholes. (no extra charge)

Three distinct endings and a pretty robust credits.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage pertaining to the Epic Games Store, click here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.