Epic Games Store Partially Fixes Launcher Issue

In case you missed it, there had recently been some chatter online about the Epic Games Store launcher raising system temperatures and using up a ton of CPU resources on PC in some cases. While the exact cause isn't publicly known, many folks weighed in on Reddit and the like to express how the digital storefront's launcher was causing significant jumps on their rigs, and Epic Games has since then released a hotfix that seems to resolve the issue -- for now.

"Looked at mine, 5900x - 64C while just browsing youtube... closed epic games launcher, drops 20 degrees," Reddit user ZeroZelath shared in the comments of a lengthy Reddit post about the issue. "5600x 9-10% cpu load by EGL," Reddit user ebobot added. "I don't know why..."

The hotfix is live now (11.0.2). It's not a full solution, but things should improve. — Sergiy Galyonkin (@galyonkin) December 29, 2020

As noted above, Epic Games appears to have largely resolved the issue with a hotfix, though as Epic Games' Sergiy Galyonkin notes above, it is "not a full solution." Given that the company's engineers are aware of and working on the problem, however, it seems like one of those things that will be firmly fixed sooner rather than later.

The Epic Games Store is, as the name indicates, the digital PC storefront from Epic Games that launched in the wake of Fortnite's incredible success. Notably, the storefront has been giving away tons of free video games on the platform every week since it first launched. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.

