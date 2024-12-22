Epic Games Store Users Have One Day to Grab Hit Roguelike

Epic Games Store users on PC only have one day to grab a roguelike game that has been quite a hit with those who have played it. Currently, the Epic Store is in the midst of its annual holiday event where it gives away one game per day to close out the year. This promotion began on Thursday when Vampire Survivors was handed out at no cost and has since been followed by Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles and TerraTech. Now, another free game has arrived on EGS, and it’s one that is likely far more popular than these previous two giveaways.

As of this moment, Wizard of Legend is the latest free game to hit the Epic Games Store. Originally released in 2018 and developed by Contingent99, Wizard of Legend is a 2D action roguelike game that is all about casting spells and blasting through dungeons. Wizard of Legend went on to be such a hit with players that it was followed by Wizard of Legend 2, which was released in early access earlier this year.

Like every other game that will be coming to the Epic Games Store in the days ahead, it’s worth stressing that Wizard of Legend is only going to be free for 24 hours. This means that tomorrow morning, December 23rd, at 11am ET, Wizard of Legend will be replaced by another mystery game that Epic has yet to announce. As such, act very quickly if you want to add Wizard of Legend to your own library while it’s up for grabs for nothing.

Wizard of Legend

About: “Wizard of Legend is a fast paced dungeon crawler with rogue-like elements that emphasizes dynamic magical combat. Quick movement and even quicker use of spells will allow you to chain spells together to unleash devastating combinations against your enemies!

Battle your way through each challenge by defeating powerful conjured enemies! Collect valuable spells and relics and build up your magical arsenal to fit your playstyle! Achieve mastery over magic by chaining spells together to create devastating combinations! Face and defeat council members in magical combat to become a Wizard of Legend!

Unlock over a hundred unique spells and discover powerful spell combinations and synergies! A wide variety of elemental spells allows you to create a hand best suited to your playstyle. Dive head first into the fray or stand back and let your minions do the work for you, the choice is yours!”