Xbox Series X Users Have Dozens of Free Games to Now Check Out

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can now check out nearly 40 games for free, courtesy of a special new event. With the proliferation of Xbox Game Pass, the idea of downloading Xbox games at no extra cost is not as novel as it used to be. It remains novel for those without a subscription though. The new free downloads are not full free game downloads though, but free demos that allow Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users the chance to try out any game included before committing to buying said game.

The new, special promotion is called Xbox Indie Game Fest Demo Event, and as the name suggests it is limited to indie games. Those after AAA or even AA games will not find any game below to their liking.

The event is set to run until December 31, which is currently still ten days out. During this period of time, the games should be directly accessible right from the Xbox dashboard where there will be a promotion for it.

As for the Xbox Series X|S games included, they are as follows: Aikyam, Anima Flux

Arctic Awakening, Big Helmet Heroes, Cats on Duty, Cosmorons, Dahlia View, Dreamcore, Escape from Ever After: Onboarding, GigaBash, Island of Winds, KinnikuNeko: Super Muscle Cat, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Lost Twins 2, Metavoidal, My Little Universe, Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, Outbreak: Shades of Horror, Petey Pedro unBEETable Adventure, Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate, Potions: A Curious Tale, Preserve, Puzzledorf, Rhythm Towers, Robo Frenzy, RoboDunk, Robots at Midnight, Section 13, Seed of Heroes, Spiral, Steel Seed, STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator, Super Farming Boy, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, Turbo Overkill, Universe For Sale, Unwording, and Yet Another Zombie Survivors.

Nowhere does it say these games, or at least some of them, won’t retain their free demos beyond this event, but right now there is no guarantee of this or even reason to expect this. If this does happen, it will probably be down the line farther removed from the event, otherwise what would be the point of this special promotion.

