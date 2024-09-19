Epic Store's New Free Games Can Save Users Nearly $50

The latest round of free games on the Epic Games Store can save users roughly $50 in total. Depending on the week, Epic's free offers on its PC marketplace can save members as little as $5, or sometimes more than $100. When it comes to one of the final rotations for September 2024, the savings sit somewhere in the middle as the games that are being offered up are quite different from one another.

Starting today, September 19th, and lasting until next week on the morning of September 26th, both Toem and The Last Stand: Aftermath are free to own in perpetuity. Toem is an indie title that was released back in 2021 and was developed by studio Something We Made. It sends players on a "delightful expedition" where they'll be tasked with taking pictures of various characters and other objects in the environment. Normally, Toem retails for $20, so having its price now cut to $0 is a great offer.

Conversely, The Last Stand: Aftermath comes from Con Artist Games and typically costs $25. Aftermath is a post-apocalyptic survival game where players will have to fight off hordes of zombies to stay alive. Also released in 2021, The Last Stand: Aftermath has been quite well-received by those who have played it as it boasts a 4.4/5 user score on EGS. As a result, even if you haven't heard of it before, it might be worth checking out.

To learn more about Toem and The Last Stand: Aftermath, you can check out full trailers and descriptions for each attached below.

Toem

"Set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover the mysteries of the magical Toem in this hand-drawn adventure game. Chat with quirky characters, solve their problems by snapping neat photos, and make your way through a relaxing landscape!"

The Last Stand: Aftermath

"The latest from veteran developer Con Artist Games, creators of The Last Stand series of games, The Last Stand: Aftermath is an all new, premium singleplayer standalone action adventure rogue-lite. Choose a survivor to set forth and explore the ruins of civilization, finding fuel to travel to new locations and gathering supplies to craft weapons and more.

You'll need to stay on your toes, since hordes of zombies still roam the streets, and you're no superhuman. In fact, you're one of the infected yourself, and eventually you'll die, be it from the hostile undead or the virus rampaging through your body. But when that happens, you'll pick up the game again as a new survivor, with perks and upgrades earned based on your progress from the last, and set out to try again."