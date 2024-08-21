Next Epic Games Store Free Game Has Already Leaked

The next free game that will come to the Epic Games Store has reportedly leaked ahead of time. At this moment, World of Warships – Starter Pack and Death’s Gambit – Afterlife are the latest free titles on the Epic Store. In the next day, though, they’ll be replaced by Gigantic: Rampage Edition and The Callisto Protocol. This pair of games will remain free on EGS for a full week until August 29th. At that point, though, we now have an idea of what will become free on the PC storefront.

Based on a new report from Dealabs, Wild Card Football will be the final free game on the Epic Games Store for August and the first free offer for September. The arcade-style football game should become available at no cost on EGS beginning on August 29th and lasting until September 5th. Developed by Saber Interactive, Wild Card Football isn’t even a full year old just yet, which means that its addition to the Epic Store as a free title is that much better than normal.

Typically, WCF retails for $30, although it does have a Deluxe and Ultimate Edition that cost $50 and $60 respectively. In all likelihood, Epic Games Store users will only gain access to the standard version of Wild Card Football, which still isn’t a bad deal by any means. To learn more about this upcoming freebie on the Epic marketplace, you can find its official launch trailer and synopsis attached below.

“Wild Card Football is a fun pick-up-and-play arcade-style football game featuring 7v7 team-focused gameplay with the unique Wild Card system that lets you change the course of the action in an instant with special power-ups and rule-breaking abilities. With optimized rule sets, customizable teams and outfits, authentic pro players, and bombastic moves, players can show off their skills across single-player and competitive multiplayer modes, while using ‘Wild Cards’ that redefine the football genre and unleash over-the-top action.”

