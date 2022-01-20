Epic Games Store Reveals This Week’s New Free Game

Thursday has come once again, and for Epic Games Store users, that means a new free game to claim! This time around, users can snag Relicta. The game normally retails for $19.99, but users can get it for free through January 27th at 11:00 a.m. As with previous free games on the Epic Games Store, Relicta must only be claimed by that time, and once it has been, users can play it any time at their leisure. In other words, there’s no need to rush to try to finish Relicta before the next free game becomes available!

The Epic Games Store’s Tweet announcing Relicta can be found embedded below. Readers planning to claim the game for themselves can do so right here.

Picture this: you’re a top physicist stranded on an eerie, derelict Moon base. 🌑



Alone in the depths of the Moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive.



Play Relicta for FREE now! https://t.co/Htftoa77Xm pic.twitter.com/dGbyRcAMes — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) January 20, 2022

For those unfamiliar, Relicta is a first-person puzzle game developed by Mighty Polygon. The game is not a shooter, however, instead tasking players with puzzle-solving, as they explore Chandra Base, an abandoned installation on the Moon. Set in the 22nd century, players must use magnetic powers to solve physics-based puzzles as the game’s mystery unfolds.

The Epic Games Store has also revealed next week’s new free game: Daemon x Machina! The former Nintendo Switch exclusive centers on mech-based combat. Players have freedom to create and customize their mech, and there are a lot of ways to play, including single-player, online co-op, and online competitive battles in 1v1 or 2v2. The title will be free January 27th through February 3rd.

Hopefully, users will be able to find something to enjoy over the next two weeks! The Epic Games Store’s weekly free releases are an excellent way for gamers to try out something they might not have otherwise. Every gamer’s personal preference is different, and it would be impossible for Epic Games to cater to everyone, but the platform does a nice job changing up the genre available each week. This could be the perfect chance for players to step outside their comfort zone and discover a new favorite.

Do you plan on checking out this week’s new free game? Have you been happy with the Epic Games Store’s freebies lately? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!