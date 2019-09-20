Epic Games Store Unveils Next Batch of Free Games

Today, Epic Games Store won Internet points by giving its users virtually every modern Batman game for free. That said, the free things don’t stop there. The storefront also revealed the next pair of free games Epic Games Store users can look forward to. More specifically, it has revealed that starting on September 26, anyone with an Epic Game Store account will be able to download both Everything and Metro 2033: Redux for free. As always, there’s no strings attached or requirements other than being a user of the Epic Game Store and that the games are downloaded before October 3.

As you may know, Metro 2033: Redux is actually two games. Released in 2014, it’s a compilation of 2010’s Metro 2033 and its sequel, Metro: Last Light, which hit three years later in 2013. And this is somewhat timely given that Metro Exodus, the third game in the cult-hit first-person survival-horror shooter series released earlier this year, and is one of the higher-rated games of 2019 so far.

“In 2013 the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the Earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland,” reads an official pitch of the game. “A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age. The year is 2033. An entire generation has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station-Cities struggle for survival, with each other, and the mutant horrors that await outside. You are Artyom, born in the last days before the fire, but raised underground. Having never ventured beyond the city limits, one fateful event sparks a desperate mission to the heart of the Metro system, to warn the remnants of mankind of a terrible impending threat.”

Meanwhile, Everything is a unique interactive experience that hit back in 2017 and is worth a peep for its uniqueness alone.

“Everything is an interactive experience where every object in the Universe is a playable character – from animals to planets to galaxies and beyond. Travel between outer and inner space, and explore a vast, interconnected universe of things without enforced goals, scores, or tasks to complete. Everything is a procedural, AI-driven simulation of the systems of nature, seen from the points of view of everything in the Universe.”

