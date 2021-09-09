Epic Games Store Surprises Players With New Feature

Epic Games Store users in the U.S. and Canada now have a new payment option that they can use effective immediately! A new wallet payment option has been added, which allows players to upload funds directly to their account in increments of $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 (users will not be able to add more specific amounts). A maximum of $500 can be stored in the wallet, but that’s only for users that secure their account with 2-factor authorization; those that don’t will be limited to $150. Users will also have the option of requesting refunds to their wallet, even if that wasn’t the payment first used.

The announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/EpicGames/status/1435271967347593220

The wallet option should give Epic Games Store users a bit more freedom in how they make payments. Parental controls are available for the option as well. Epic Games has revealed that more countries will be given the wallet option in the future, but nothing specific has been announced, as of this writing. This would seem to be a great way for users to gift funds to one another, but that option is also not available just yet, though Epic Games seems to have left the door open to the possibility.

Hopefully Epic Games will continue to add the wallet option in other regions, while finding a number of other ways to improve it. The Epic Games Store offers an incredible selection of games, and giving users more options to buy them should be a welcome feature. Of course, those with empty wallets will be happy to know that the Epic Games Store offers a free game (or more) every Thursday. That means a new option is almost here, so users might want to claim last week’s freebie, Yoku’s Island Express, while it’s still available! The title is free to claim through September 9th at 11 a.m., and readers can find out more right here.

Are you happy with these changes to the Epic Games Store? Would you like to see the option of gifting funds to other accounts? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!