Epic Games Store Releases Teaser for Last Free Mystery Game

As part of its Mega Sale promotion, the Epic Games Store has given away multiple free "Mystery Games." The fourth and final of these will be released tomorrow, and Epic Games has released a short teaser hinting at what to expect. As with the previous teasers, this one features several different icons related to the game, and it's easy to miss if you don't look closely enough. This week's teaser would have been tough to decipher, but an icon that briefly appears at the 3-second mark seems to give away the game: Payday 2!

The icon in question is a clown mask with a star on its head. It looks pretty close to the one that's worn by members of the Payday gang, and Epic Games was likely counting on it going by too fast for viewers to notice. Readers can check out the teaser for themselves in the Tweet embedded below.

Payday 2 is a bit of an older game at this point, having originally released back in 2013. That said, the game is currently unavailable on the Epic Games Store in any format, and we don't know what version will be offered. It's possible this could be just the base game, or even the Big Score Edition, which included all of the DLC. There's simply no way of knowing right now, but thankfully users won't have to wait too much longer to find out!

The Epic Games Store tends to offer a lot of free games, and once claimed, they remain a permanent part of the user's library. It's a great way for users to try something that they might not have otherwise, and Epic Games tends to offer a wide variety of options, in terms of genres. If this week's release truly is Payday 2, it could give players a chance to see what the series has to offer, particularly before the release of Payday 3!

Would you be happy to see Payday 2 offered? How have you felt about these Mystery Games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!