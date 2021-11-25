Epic Games Store Reveals Thanksgiving’s Free Game

While many people in America are celebrating Thanksgiving today, the Epic Games Store isn’t taking off for the holiday. Since today is Thursday, the platform is celebrating as it normally does with freebies for users! Starting today, users can snag thehunter: Call of the Wild, which will be available to claim through December 2nd. That’s when the next deals will be made available. For those that have never taken advantage of these free games, thehunter must only be claimed by that date, at which point it will remain a permanent part of the user’s library.

True to its name, thehunter: Call of the Wild is a hunting game that takes place in an open-world. Players can tackle the game alone or in co-op with friends, and there are a number of different weapon options available. The page for thehunter bills it as “the most realistic” hunting game ever, and reviews have been quite strong. The game normally retails for $19.99. Players that enjoy thehunter can also check out a number of add-ons, which have been discounted through November 30th.

While thehunter is technically the only free game available this week, the Epic Games Store is also offering an Epic Welcome Pack for Anstream Arcade. Antstream Arcade offers more than 1,000 retro games for players to check out, and the Epic Welcome Pack gives them 1090 Gems to use. Those Gems can be used to play games, unlock challenges, and more. Antstream Arcade‘s lineup includes a lot of beloved games, including PAC-MAN, Mortal Kombat, and Earthworm Jim, to name a few. The Epic Welcome Pack is also available through December 2nd.

Next week, users will get a chance to check out: Dead by Daylight, and while True: learn(). The two games will be free starting on December 2nd and running through December 9th. Readers interested in finding out more about this week’s freebies and next week’s options can do so right here.

Are you interested in this week's freebies? What's your favorite game you've gotten free from the Epic Games Store?