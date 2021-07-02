The Epic Games Store Announces Three New Free Games

✖

It's Thursday once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has been updated with a free game! This week, users can get The Spectrum Retreat, a first-person puzzle game that released in 2018. The game can be claimed right now, and will be available for free through July 8th, when the price will revert back to its normal $12.99. For those unfamiliar with free games on the Epic Games Store, The Spectrum Retreat merely has to be claimed by that date, at which point it will remain a part of the user's library forever; no need to rush to finish last week's free options!

The Spectrum Retreat was developed by Dan Smith, who began working on the game at the age of 15. In 2016, Smith won the BAFTA Game Making Award (15-18) for an early version of the game. Since then, The Spectrum Retreat has gone on to release on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. The game follows protagonist Alex, who wakes up at the Penrose Hotel. Alex has no memory of how he arrived there and the location is only populated by robot assistants. Throughout the game, players must solve color-coded puzzles to uncover the truth about how Alex ended up at the hotel, and how to escape.

In addition to The Spectrum Retreat, the Epic Games Store has also pulled back the curtain on two other free games that users will be able to snag starting next week: Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast. Both games will go live on July 8th and will be available through July 15th. Those that were planning to buy either of these games will definitely want to hold off until the discounts have been activated!

