Epic Games Store Will Cut Back on Exclusives Eventually

Many gamers have become unhappy about Epic Games as of late. Surprisingly, it doesn’t have much to do about their wildly popular battle royale game Fortnite, but that probably plays a part somewhere along the way. Instead, the dissatisfaction comes from the Epic Games Store, which has been pulling exclusives out of every direction possible, even bringing a few titles once bound only to PlayStation consoles to its store. That said, all of the exclusivity has been at the forefront of many debates, but according to Epic Games Store chief Steve Allison, it’s not going to last forever.

During a recent Q&A at the Game Developers Conference, Allison discussed many topics, including the exclusivity extravaganza the Epic Games Store has been having lately. “I don’t think we plan to do it forever,” Allison said. “I expect that we’re already seeing the ecosystem come to life, from a sales and users perspective.”

He then went on to note that it will continue for some time. “It’s about pushing the business model and helping people thrive,” Allison said. “Hopefully, people just come eventually or the industry moves down to match us. But the answer is yes, we will at some point go to zero or very, very few exclusives per year. Definitely not going to be doing it at the scale we’re doing now.”

As many of you have likely heard by now, the Epic Games Store has been racking up exclusives recently. One of the biggest controversies to arise from the situation was when it was announced that Metro Exodus was moving away from Steam to be on Epic’s store instead. Another big shocker to pop up was just a few days ago, when it was revealed that Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds would be exclusive to the store for 12 months. Naturally, not many people were particularly thrilled.

If all goes according to Epic’s apparent plan, as long as people keep coming to them for video games, they’ll knock it off with all of the exclusivity. Until then, we should probably expect more of the same.

