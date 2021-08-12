Epic Games Store's New Free Game Is Live

✖

Thursday is here once again, which means that Epic Games Store users have a free game to claim! After a long streak of multiple games being available, this week, there's just one lone release. This time around, users can get Rebel Galaxy. The game typically retails for $19.99, but it's now free through August 19th. For those unfamiliar with how this works, the game only needs to be claimed by that date. Once that happens, it will remain a permanent part of the user's library. In other words, players don't have to race to finish before next week's games go live!

Rebel Galaxy is a space flight sim that incorporates combat and RPG elements. Players have freedom to explore the main storyline, or go on quests that involve pirating, bounty hunting, and more. The game's announcement from the Epic Games Store can be found embedded below.

Battle pirates, explore anomalies, befriend aliens, scavenge battle wreckage, mine asteroids, and discover artifacts. Sounds cool, huh? 🚀👽 Rebel Galaxy is FREE this week on the Epic Games Store! https://t.co/L09RPTOfxh pic.twitter.com/D2DEVq0tNK — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 12, 2021

Fortunately, next week will once again offer multiple games for free! The first of these is the 3D platformer Yooka-Laylee. A spiritual successor to the Banjo-Kazooie games, the title was created by several former Rare staffers that worked on the N64 games. As a result, Yooka-Laylee retains the heart and humor that made those games a success in the first place. Plus, the soundtrack features excellent music from Grant Kirkhope and David Wise. For fans of games like Banjo-Kazooie and Super Mario 64, Yooka-Laylee is a must-play, particularly when it's available for free!

Next week's second free game is Void Bastards. A first-person shooter set in space, Void Bastards also incorporates strategy and roguelike elements. The game's comic book-inspired graphics also give it a distinct feel from other games in the genre. Void Bastards and Yooka-Layle will both be free from August 19th through the 26th.

What do you think of this week's free game? Do you plan on downloading this freebie? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!